Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Felony Destruction of Property Offenses in the First and Second Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Second Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Felony Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the First and Second Districts.

At approximately 3:40 am, the suspects caused damage to an ATM in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Destruction of Property CCN: 23-045-424

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspects entered the building and then fled the scene in a vehicle. Burglary Two CCN: 23-045-493

At approximately 4:36 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects caused damage to an ATM and then fled the scene in a vehicle. Burglary Two CCN: 23-045-550

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black Dodge Durango, with heavy tinted windows and was last seen displaying a partial Virginia tag of T1.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.