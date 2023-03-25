NATIONAL VISION DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National Vision Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision" or the "Company") EYE in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired National Vision securities between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 28, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. National Vision faced considerable wage and hiring pressure due to competition and other factors including the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company launched a multi-million-dollar retention plan to avoid mass resignations in 2021. This retention plan was likely to negatively impact the Company's financial performance in the fourth quarter to a greater extent than it informed investors. Despite the retention plan, the Company faced a startling shortage of optometrists in 2022. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about National Vision, investors suffered damages.

