National University Receives 2023 Military Friendly® Gold Designation

2023 marks the third consecutive year that NU received the honorary gold status award for its commitment to providing relevant education and support to the U.S. armed forces and Veterans.

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University, the Veteran-founded nonprofit university serving 40,000 working adult learners, educators, and members of the military community has been designated a top 10% Military Friendly School for the year 2023 by Military Friendly®.

The Military Friendly award values, analyzes, and ranks the highest quality of services and commitment to Veterans and active-duty Service members provided by educational institutions. National University delivers exceptional services through its military benefits center and consistently exceeds the standard meriting the gold rank designation.

Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® survey. Of those, 665 schools earned award-level Gold, Silver, and Bronze designations with 282 awarded Gold for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective education programs.

"National University is proud to have earned the honor for what we truly represent and seek to achieve," said Meg O'Grady, Senior Vice President, Military and Government Affairs at National University. "We support the military student who can be self-service focused or provide additional wrap-around services depending on where students are on their educational and career journey."

National University was established in 1971 by Retired Navy Captain David Chigos to provide education opportunities to Service members, Veterans, and working adults. Today, NU's continuous commitment to military academic excellence offers a myriad of services through its virtual and on-site Veteran Center. The University also offers four-week online and on-site classes and operates admissions offices on over a dozen military installations nationwide.

With its unique tuition rate and scholarship offerings, National University offers active-duty Service members and their dependents over 50% off tuition. National University also offers eligible Veterans 25% off tuition, which extends to their spouses and dependents. NU's commitment to the military community includes access to 100 career-relevant programs, plus holistic services and support to promote student well-being and positive outcomes—whether serving in the military or focusing on post-military careers.

Additionally, in 2022 National University announced its induction into the Department of Defense' Military Spouse Employment Partnership. As an MSEP Employer partner, NU has committed to improve job acquisition and career success for military spouses. National University also launched a new initiative that supports military spouses by providing scholarships and other academic incentives. Active-duty, active-reserve, and National Guard military spouses who meet specific requirements are eligible for additional scholarships on top of the more than 50% tuition discount—significantly reducing and in some cases eliminating out-of-pocket tuition costs.

In 2022, National University launched its groundbreaking Whole NU You campaign. This initiative, along with many veteran, military spouse, and National Guard employees that comprise the military outreach and engagement team, demonstrates the University's longstanding commitment to address unique challenges and provide the right educational resources and services that support the greater military community. In addition, the NU Military and Veteran Strategic Partnerships team has launched an Employee Resource Group for Military Spouses employees to share remote employee best practices and build a rapport amongst fellow colleagues. The team will launch Employee Resource Groups for Veteran and National Guard employees in 2023. Through these Employee Resource Groups, we continue to be an advocate for our Service members, Veterans, and their families.

"National University focuses on the whole military family by providing meaningful services for Service members, Veterans, and their families," said Desiree K. Butts, Executive Director, Strategic Partnerships, Military and VA Programs at National University. "We know that life is much more than their academic journey or professional development. We strive to provide exceptional support in all other areas they need—be it through our wellness center, Veteran's Center, Student Services, or our academic enrollment teams."

To learn more about the educational programs and financial assistance available to members of the military at National University, call 1-800-NAT-UNIV or visit: http://www.nu.edu/Admissions/MilitaryAdmissions.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable, achievable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU's seven schools and colleges offer over 100 online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to more than 40,000 students and 200,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. Learn more at NU.edu

About Military Friendly®: Military Friendly® is considered a premier source for those transitioning from military duty to the private sector, providing education, transition assistance, and job opportunities for veterans. In addition to its recognition of colleges and universities, Military Friendly® ranks companies that are vet-friendly and promote attributes that veterans bring to the private workplace. For more information regarding Military Friendly® and its list of military-friendly schools, visit the publication's website at http://www.militaryfriendly.com

