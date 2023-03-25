Horticulturist David Releases Two-Volume Book Series Featuring Native and Non-Native Perennials and Biennials from Around the World

March 24th, 2023 - Renowned horticulturist David D Carmichael has released a new two-volume book series titled "Native and Non-Native Perennial and Biennials for Prince Edward Island: A Pictorial Library." The series features stunning photography and insightful information on native and non-native plant species, including their cultural needs, growing requirements, and uses in landscaping.

David's passion for horticulture and plant biodiversity is reflected in the book series, which was inspired by his travels through South Carolina over twenty years ago. Following a visit to an arboretum with educational resources on-site, David was inspired to develop a similar arboretum on Prince Edward Island. This led to the establishment of winter hardiness trials with plant species hybrid and cultivars worldwide and the planting of all native and non-native perennials and biennials from around the world on a 7.3-hectare (18-acre) property in the south-central area of the province.

The two-volume book series is a culmination of David's years of research, experimentation, and experience. Both volumes feature stunning, full-color photography showcasing the plants' beauty and diversity, making the series informative and visually captivating.

"Native and Non-Native Perennial and Biennials for Prince Edward Island: A Pictorial Library" is a valuable resource for gardening enthusiasts, landscapers, horticulturists, and anyone interested in plant biodiversity. The series provides readers with comprehensive information on each species, including common and scientific names, bloom time, growth habits, and cultural requirements. The photography in the series also makes it an ideal coffee table book for those who appreciate the beauty of nature.

David's extensive experience as a horticulturist in the Provincial Civil Service, including working at the Bunbury Nursery and the J. Frank Gaudet, a reforestation nursery, has provided him with the expertise to compile this comprehensive resource. In addition to providing retail sales, extension services, and cultural information for native and non-native trees, shrubs, vines, annuals, and perennials, David has and continues to conduct tours and educational sessions at his Arboretum for the disabled and other interested groups.

"Native and Non-Native Perennial and Biennials for Prince Edward Island: A Pictorial Library" is now available for purchase on major online retailers and select local bookstores. Get your copy today and explore the beauty and diversity of Prince Edward Island's flora!

Book Name: Native and Non-Native Perennial and Biennials for Prince Edward Island: A Pictorial Library

Author Name: David D Carmichael

ASIN Number: B0BX16LTLY

