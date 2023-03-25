Wealthy Healers Conference Focuses on Purpose with Profit

Virtual Business Building Event Brings Together Experts and Healers

Toronto, Ontario - International speaker and award-winning author, Shiraz Baboo of Energetic Magic Inc., is pleased to announce the online conference, The Wealthy Healers Conference, April 13-15, 2023, aimed at professionals in the various branches of the healing community, including Physical (physiotherapists, naturopaths, massage therapists, trainer.); Mental (grief counselors, therapists, addiction counselors, life coaches); and Spiritual (energy healers, spiritual coaches, mindset coaches).

The Wealthy Healers Conference was borne out of the need to help those in the healing professions build sustainable and profitable businesses. With this goal in mind, the conference features numerous experts speaking on a range of topics, networking sessions, expert panels, business makeover hot seats, workshops, Lunch 'n Learns, and even mindset sessions.

“I look around and see some very powerful healers doing incredible work while struggling to pay their bills and it saddens me,” explains conference organizer, Shiraz Baboo. “I created this event to empower them, to educate them, and to show them they deserve to be paid well for their gifts and talents. People will leave this event with both the right tools and the right mindset."

“If you're healing people physically, mentally, or spiritually, you deserve to be paid well for your work so that you can make a bigger impact in the world," concludes Baboo.

The Wealthy Healers Conference is an online, live virtual event running April 13-15, featuring various guest speakers, networking opportunities, and workshops. Healing professionals of all disciplines are invited to discover that purpose and profit do mix! Learn more at: https://wealthyhealers.com/

Energetic Magic Inc. provides powerful techniques for business owners to not only shift their mindset, but also their business reality. Developed by Shiraz Baboo and based on the premise that our beliefs create our realities, clients have transformed in as little as five minutes, able to shift their business reality after hitting success barriers. Women executives, entrepreneurs, and coaches ready for a deep and lasting change are invited to discover more at: https://www.energeticmagic.com/

