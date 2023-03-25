Embark on a Story Filled with Love, Hope, and Adventure

March 24th, 2023 - Get ready to read a book filled with hope and adversity; the author Helen Miller Perry has recently published a book, To Live Again, which tells the story of Joy, a woman who had everything she ever dreamed of until her life was turned upside down and Jonathan who has lived as a "cave-man" in this dense forest for ten years.

As Joy sets out on her journey, little does she know that she will come face-to-face with Jonathan, a man who has been living in the dense forest like a "cave-man" for ten years. With a heart full of grief and pain, Jonathan sees Joy as an intruder and tries to get her off his land.

What follows is a gripping tale of survival, healing, and the power of human connection. Joy and Jonathan must learn to coexist in the wilderness and find a way to overcome their pain together. As they navigate the challenges of living off the land and dealing with their emotional wounds, they begin to discover that they may be each other's only hope for solace and refuge.

To Live Again is a heart-wrenching and uplifting novel that will take readers on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Helen's writing style is immersive and engaging, making readers feel as though they are right alongside Joy and Jonathan in the wilderness.

The novel is a must-read for fans of survival stories, romance, and stories of resilience. To Live Again is now available for purchase. Don't Miss Out - Grab the Copy Today on Amazon.

About the Author

"When it comes to traveling, I'll go any place, anytime, with almost anybody," is the motto of Helen Miller Perry, author, entrepreneur, instructor, and native Texan. Living what she terms "an ordinary life" for many women of her time, she married her high school sweetheart at age 17 and spent the next thirty years tending to marriage and children. In her 40s, she entered the job market. During her 42 years as a broker and certified instructor, she authored many Real Estate courses for the state and national. Travel is her first love; writing is her second. An avid volunteer, she is active in her community. Helen lives with her dog, Gizmo, in her cabin in the woods near Cleveland, Texas.

Book Name: To Live Again

Author Name: Helen Miller Perry

ISBN Number: 979-8366004978

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

