Bromsgrove Mobile Accessory Brand Launches New Range of Chargers and Cables

Recently Launched few products by Phone Club.

Phone Club is the brainchild of a local entrepreneur whose inspirational story is just as impressive as his mobile phone accessory brand.

BROMSGROVE, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile accessory brand Phone Club has added a range of high-quality mobile chargers and cables to its already impressive line-up of branded phones and accessories.

Among the new accessories introduced this past month are a dual car charger with USB-A and USB-C ports, a selection of indoor phone chargers, a magnetic wireless power bank, a six-port world travel charger and an exclusive range of mobile phone cases for Android and Apple devices.

But there are two impressive products in particular that are set to take the industry by storm. The first is a game-changing charging cable that offers connections for both Android phones and devices that use a USB-C socket. The second is a six-output world travel plug that features three USB-A slots, two USB-C slots and an electrical outlet that can be used in more than 150 countries around the world.

The online store is proving particularly popular among iPhone users, too — thanks to its range of MFi-certified 2M USB-C Nylon braided cables. Durable, reliable and capable of exceptionally quick data transfers and charging times, the range is flying off the shelves.

Another new product hitting the Phone Club store this month is the 240W super-fast charging cable — which boasts fittings for both USB-C devices and Android phones. The accessory also supports 8K video, which is opening up a new market for the phone accessory brand.

For people who work with multiple devices while travelling, the 8-in-1 adapter boasts HDMI and VGA slots, two memory card slots, an ethernet cable slot, a USB-A port and a USB-C port.

While this thriving business started out as a mobile accessory brand, it has broadened its range over the years to include tablets, smartphones and laptops — all available at its Bromsgrove outlet. Customers can expect more of these devices to be made available on the Phone Club website over the coming months.

Just as impressive as the online store’s product selection is the man behind the brand — Akeel. The serial entrepreneur has worked tirelessly since 2009 to make Phone Club one of the UK’s leading online mobile phone retailers.

Like any successful, self-made business professional in the UK, Akeel has worked his way up the entrepreneurial ladder the hard way. From a young age, he was naturally drawn to technology and mobile devices.

Akeel applied this passion during his time working on market stalls in Cannock and Donnington Park. And after a steep learning curve and a lot of success, he played a leading role in the opening of a community-based mobile phone store — which performed exceptionally well from the outset.

Like so many people, Akeel was made redundant from his managerial position at Burger King during the 2008/2009 financial crisis. However, he didn’t waste any time moving on to his next big challenge. With his brother by his side, Akeel finally opened a phone accessory shop in Bromsgrove — just a few miles from his West Midlands home.

Despite a few bumps in the road over the last 14 years of trading, Phone Club continues to go from strength to strength. The growing brand survived the departure of Akeel’s brother from the business — as well as the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the cost of living crisis is having an impact on consumer spending. And soaring business costs are complicating things yet further. But it’s during times of crisis that the best businesses — and entrepreneurs — rise to the surface. And that is definitely the case for Akeel and his Phone Club brand. He said:

“We’ve overcome a sudden shift in consumer spending habits — thanks to the cost of living crisis. And with the effects of Covid-19 and war still being felt in markets around the world, costs continue to soar.

“Despite all of this, however, we’re bucking the trend. While other brick-and-mortar and online phone retailers are struggling, we continue to see revenue growth.

“We’re particularly excited about our new range of bio-degradable phone cases — part of our Environmental range. Our Clarity mobile phone cases are also in high demand right now because they’re transparent, which means users can show off their phone’s colour without the risk of damage.

“We also have the Snap Back range, which is a two-piece magnetic phone wallet that offers enhanced device protection for people on the go. And for people who want to add the element of fun to their mobile phone, our Sparkles range is packed with colour, character and lots of bling!

“We even have a phone case for the outdoor worker. Our Alpha range is characterised by its slim design, hardwearing nature and ability to withstand daily punishment!

“We have developed productive relationships with our partners in China, which has allowed us to offer high-quality products while keeping our prices relatively low.”

Phone Club is best known for its phone accessories, but in recent years it has extended its range to include PS5s, laptops and gaming accessories. And there are exciting plans to expand this area of the business in the coming months.

Customers can buy previously owned smartphones and laptops at Phone Club and trade in their unwanted devices for cash. Expert mobile and tablet repairs are also available, which gives local customers a much cheaper alternative than buying new devices prematurely.

From dual car chargers and multi-outlet travel plugs to super-fast charging cables and durable phone cases, the high-quality products at Phone Club just keep coming.



About Phone Club

Phone Club is one of the UK’s leading mobile phone accessory retailers — trading online and via its Bromsgrove store. Established in 2009, the brand has quickly developed a reputation for delivering premium phone chargers, cases, cables, new and used mobile phones and other accessories at affordable prices.

Phone Club also offers a range of mobile phone services with specialist support for iOS and Android devices. From the brand’s Bromsgrove headquarters, hardware experts perform everything from phone unlocking to screen repairs.

