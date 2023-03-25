Face Expert Dr. Munique Maia Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Munique Maia joins Haute Beauty Network as a face expert representing the DMV market.

Munique Maia, M.D. is a Harvard fellowship-trained plastic surgeon based in Tysons, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. Dr. Maia completed advanced surgical training with experts at the Cleveland Clinic, Manhattan Eye and Ear in New York, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School. She specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast and body.

A prolific researcher and author, since 2007 Dr. Maia has authored more than 50 original articles, abstracts and book chapters in plastic surgery, and presented her acclaimed research at medical conferences across the United States, Canada and Brazil. She is the associate editor for an upcoming plastic surgery textbook discussing surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation of the neck, a collaborative effort with the foremost leaders in aesthetic surgery which presents the latest techniques in neck rejuvenation. Her seminal research has received multiple awards, including "Outstanding Paper Award" by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and more recently, "Best Paper Award" for her groundbreaking research in breast surgery.

After two decades of training and mentorships under some of the top plastic surgeons in her field, Dr. Maia brought her research, vast knowledge, and tireless dedication to patient well-being to the opening of Maia Plastic Surgery, with offices in Chevy Chase, MD. and Tysons Corner, VA., near her home in McLean, where she moved with her husband and two kids.

Dr. Maia offers a variety of surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments for facial and body rejuvenation, with a strong dose of support and positivity from her well-trained staff. "Plastic Surgery is all about quality of life," she says. Her comprehensive surgery procedures, artistically applied injectable products, and non-surgical alternatives custom-tailored are tailor-fit to meet each of her patient's needs.

"Choosing the right surgeon and understanding your options are essential in the process of undergoing cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Maia, who's Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. "I provide a welcoming environment for our patients and take time to get to know them and their needs. I take pride in my work, and my goal is to always deliver natural-looking results without telltale signs of plastic surgery".

To keep her patients looking the best version of themselves after treatments or surgery, in late 2020 Dr. Maia also launched a medical-grade, scientifically proven skin care line, Maia MD Skincare. Each of the 11 products has unique benefits and active ingredients that can extend the results clients receive in her practice, regardless of skin type.

