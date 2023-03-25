Submit Release
DUBLIN, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

TriNet Webinar: Weathering the Storm – Critical Considerations for SMBs to Navigate the Current Banking Crisis



As businesses work to stay afloat through the uncharted waters of the recent banking crisis, TriNet experts are here to help small and medium-sized businesses through these stormy and uncertain times. Buoyed by 30+ years of experience helping SMBs steer through the challenges brought on by COVID-19, recessions, numerous laws and policy changes affecting SMBs, TriNet has been there to help SMBs not just survive but thrive. There is no substitute for experience when it comes to helping SMBs stay on course during a crisis.  


WHO:

Samantha Wellington - Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, and Chief Legal Officer, TriNet



Alex Warren - Chief Revenue Officer, TriNet


WHEN:

Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET


WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet TNET provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-weathering-the-stormcritical-considerations-for-smbs-to-navigate-the-current-banking-crisis-301781340.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

