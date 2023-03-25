Growth Opportunities for the Aviation Industry in the Middle East 2022: Featuring Big Data Analytics, Total Airport Management, 3D Printing & More

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Aviation Industry in the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the global aviation industry, with airlines and airports bearing the brunt of the downturn. Limited domestic travel and heavy reliance on international air traffic have had a greater impact on Middle Eastern airlines' and airports' business operations than their global counterparts.

Airlines operating in the Middle East are heavily dependent on international traffic flow. This, coupled with the absence of a domestic market in nearly every regional country, means that the region's airlines are solely dependent on the rate of international traffic recovery. Specifically, the region's full service global connectors are affected by the uncertainty of when business demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels, in terms of volume and yield. Low-cost airlines in the region, as with their global counterparts, have been faster at adapting to the new market realities, in large part because of their more competitive business models and point-to-point networks.

The region's airports have also been challenged by border closures and market accessibility. Furthermore, the airports that serve as a hub or as focus cities for regional airlines have seen great decline in passenger volumes. While the Middle East has been successful in both curbing and battling the COVID-19 pandemic, airport recovery is closely tied to regional airline recovery.

Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) spending in the Middle East has also seen a significant decline, due to a reduction in demand for maintenance. MRO segment recovery will relate directly to the return of the region's airlines to previous flight volumes and fleet sizes. This analysis of the Middle Eastern aviation industry covers the passenger volumes of airports and annual revenues for airlines and MROs. The study period is 2018-2026 with forecast spanning 2022-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle Eastern Aviation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Middle Eastern Aviation

General Observations on Passenger Traffic Recovery

Number of Commercial Flights-A Global Perspective

Airline Demand and Profitability-Middle East vs. Global

Airlines' Active Fleets by Country, Middle East-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now

Airlines' Active Fleets by Business Model-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now

In-scope Middle East Airlines-Annual Passengers

In-scope Middle East Airports-Annual Passengers

In-scope Middle East MROs

Impact on Leading Airlines in the Middle East

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics for Airlines

Growth Drivers for Airlines

Growth Restraints for Airlines

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Airlines

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airlines

Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airlines

Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airlines

Conservative, Baseline, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines

Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines

Competitive Environment for Airlines

Key Growth Metrics for Airports

Growth Drivers for Airports

Growth Restraints for Airports

Forecast Assumptions for Airports

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airports

Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airports

Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airports

Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airports

Competitive Environment for Airports

Revenue Share for Airports

Key Growth Metrics for MROs

Growth Drivers for MROs

Growth Restraints for MROs

Revenue Forecast Assumptions for MROs

Revenue Forecast for MRO Spending

Competitive Environment for MROs

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Big Data Analytics for Optimized Operations and Enhanced Revenue

Growth Opportunity 2: Total Airport Management Concept with Improved Operational Efficiency and Increased Revenue Potential

Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) in MRO Sector to Reduce Delays in Sourcing Critical Parts

5. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xughzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets