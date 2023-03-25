Join Tony Slice and Joe Gambino as They Raise a Glass to Blue42Bar's 9th Year Anniversary in an Exclusive Interview.

Blue42Bar, a popular sports bar in Elmwood Park, NJ, is celebrating its 9th anniversary in grand style. Blue42Bar has become a popular location for residents and tourists alike since its opening in 2014, offering an extensive selection of delectable foods, refreshing drinks, and an inviting, cozy environment.

Anthony Cacace, AKA TonySlice, and Joe Gambino, two content creators and fun lovers, recently paid Blue42Bar a visit and interviewed the owner. During the interview, the owner revealed some exciting insights into the restaurant and what makes it unique.

Video link of tony and Joe Having fun in Blue42Bar

Joe Gambino, Tony Slice and Blue42Bar Team

128 Wing Flavors to Satisfy Every Taste Bud

One of Blue42Bar’s most appealing features is its menu of 128 different flavors of wings, ranging from mild to extra-hot, sweet, and savory. The wings at the sports bar are cooked to perfection and served with a selection of dipping sauces that compliment the flavors. Blue42Bar also serves pizzas prepared with homemade dough from Delfino's pizzeria for those who prefer something other than wings.

Family and community are at the heart of Blue42Bar.

Blue42Bar's strong sense of community and family distinguishes it from other bars and grills. Blue42Bar is more than just a business for the Biancamano family; it's a place where they've established relationships with their customers and created a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who comes through their doors.

Specials for St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Blue42 Restaurant and Bar has planned a series of exciting events that are guaranteed to please. The restaurant will be serving a range of drink specials and corned beef specials to commemorate the event. You won't be disappointed if you're searching for some entertainment to accompany your meal. It's a wonderful way to spend St. Patrick's Day with friends and family in a festive setting. So, come down to Blue42Bar and participate in the fun!

Yummy Gummy Pouches - A Hit

When the pandemic broke out, Blue42 Restaurant and Bar pivoted and adjusted to the new normal. One of the adjustments made by the restaurant was the introduction of "Yummy Gummy Pouches, a fun and unique way to experience a cocktail. Customers have embraced the pouches, which have become the restaurant's best-selling drink.

Yummy Gummy pouches come in a variety of flavors and are packaged in cute, colorful, and simple packaging. They're an enjoyable and tasty way to spend a night out with friends or family. So, if you're searching for a unique and tasty cocktail, check out Blue42Bar's Yummy Gummy pouches!

OutDoor Fun

Blue42 Restaurant and Bar understands how much its customers enjoy dining outside, particularly during the summer. From April to September, the restaurant provides 15 outdoor tables, allowing customers to enjoy their meals in the fresh air and sunshine. It's a wonderful way to get some vitamin D while eating and drinking delicious food.

Blue42Bar has you covered if you want to watch the newest game while dining al fresco. Five outdoor TVs are strategically positioned throughout the restaurant's outdoor seating space. This means that sports fans can keep up with the newest scores and highlights while eating and drinking in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Blue42Bar's outdoor dining space is ideal for relaxing and unwinding with friends and family. The outdoor dining area provides a comfortable and welcoming ambiance, whether you're looking to meet up over a leisurely lunch or enjoy a night out. So, why not take advantage of the nice weather and visit Blue42Bar for some outdoor eating and entertainment?

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do you have a promo code for new guests or discounts?

A: We do not presently offer any promotional codes or discounts to new guests. We think, however, that our menu, service, and atmosphere speak for themselves, and we are confident that you will enjoy your visit with us.

Q: What time does the DJ arrive?

A: Every night at 9 p.m., our resident DJ comes to play the latest tracks and keep the party going late into the night. It's the ideal setting for letting loose and dancing the night away with friends and family.

Anthony Cacace AKA Tony Slice and Joe Gambino were impressed with what they saw at Blue42Bar and strongly suggested it to their fans. The restaurant's success comes from its dedication to quality and customer care, as well as the family-like atmosphere it has created.

Over the past eight years, Blue42Bar has certainly made a name for itself in the Elmwood Park community. It has become a favorite among foodies and sports fans alike, thanks to its 128 flavors of wings and homemade pizza dough. The family-like atmosphere established by the owners, Giorgio Biancamano and Angela Biancamano, is what sets this restaurant apart.

The restaurant's commitment to offering outstanding food, drinks, and entertainment has given it an established reputation in the community.

Blue42bar.com offers a thorough look at the restaurant's menu and events for those interested in experiencing everything Blue42 has to offer. Blue42Bar is an excellent option for a night out with friends or a family dinner. Finally, it's no surprise that Blue42Bar and Restaurant has become a cherished institution in Elmwood Park, and we look forward to many more years of delectable food, great drinks, and unforgettable memories.

Instagram: Blue42Bar

Author: Antony Cacace

