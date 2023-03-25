Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025: Demand for High Sensitivity Point-of-Care Testing to Enhance Growth Potential

There were 319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,002 in the last 365 days.
The "Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics - Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025" report
Cardiac troponin (cTn) biomarkers are the gold standard in myocardial infarction (MI) diagnosis, leading healthcare professionals to use cTn diagnostics. In addition, a rising number of patients visit emergency departments (EDs) with cardiac complaints, increasing ED demand for kits that can rapidly rule MI in or out. Both factors serve as significant drivers of the cTn diagnostics market.
Hospitals and clinical laboratories adopt high-sensitivity (hs) assays because of their ability to detect troponin in lower concentrations. The point-of-care testing (POCT) of cTn grows rapidly due to its rising applications in EDs and remote locations. POCT can provide rapid results in a shorter period than lab-based tests. In addition, companies such as QuidelOrtho and Siemens Healthineers have developed high-sensitivity POCT cTn assays that provide accurate results within a few minutes.
In this report, the analyst overviews the cTn diagnostics market and includes troponin I and troponin T. Our testing locations are independent laboratories, physicians' offices, urgent care and nursing facilities, inpatient hospitals, and emergency rooms. The study covers sensitive and hs-cTn tests.
The report also includes the following:
North America is the leading region in the cTn diagnostics market, with hospitals and laboratories shifting toward high-sensitivity assays following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The analyst's research shows high consolidation in the cTn diagnostics market, with players such as Abbot, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers dominating. New players are entering this market, especially in the POCT segment.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vysdj
