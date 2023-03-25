Printing Inks Market Size to Cross USD 43090.6 Mn by 2031 Due to the Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry | Transparency Market Research

There were 319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,002 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global printing inks market was estimated to reach a global market valuation of USD 24,306.4 Mn in the year 2020. With a steadily expanding CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, the market is anticipated to reach USD 43,090.6 Mn by 2031.
Major consolidations are being planned for the printing inks industry globally to boost productivity, enhance growth, and gain more negotiating power with suppliers and clients. Market consolidation has been a long-term trend, notably in the western region, with minimal organic growth.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 24,306.4 Mn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 43,090.6 Mn by 2031
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|5.4%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2031
|No. of Pages
|106 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product, Process, and Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
It is projected that advancements in manufacturing technology, better packaging techniques, and case-ready packaging would have a beneficial impact on the printing inks industry. Additionally, improvements in food processing technology in the United States and Europe are anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the packaged food business. In consequence, it is predicted that this will increase demand for flexible packaging during the forecast period.
The booming need for energy-curing pigments in the printing & packaging industries is another important reason driving the global printing inks market expansion. UV-cured inks, solvent-UV hybrid inks, latex (resin) inks, and solid inks are some examples of energy-curing inks. Due to their exceptional qualities, zero or low volatile organic content (VOC), and expanding application range, these inks are popular on a global scale.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Printing Inks Market Trends
Global Printing Inks Market Regional Landscape
Global Printing Inks Market: Key Players
Some developments by the key players are:
Global Printing Inks Market: Segmentation
By Product
By Process
By Application
By Region
