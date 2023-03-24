Governor Hobbs Announces New Director of Arizona Lottery

PHOENIX—Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced the new Director of the Arizona Lottery, Alec Esteban Thomson. Thomson will oversee the Arizona Lottery’s numerous programs that support the public good by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Proceeds from Arizona Lottery ticket sales go to programs and organizations focused on higher education, health and human services, the environment, and economic and business development. In 2022, $269.51 million went to Arizona communities.



“Alec Esteban Thomson is a proven leader in business and public service, and his background makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Arizona Lottery. Alec brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and I look forward to seeing him lead this department,” Governor Hobbs said.



“I’m thrilled to be the next Director of the Arizona Lottery and am excited to grow the Lottery’s impact in Arizona communities, while continuing the organization’s excellent work of funding vital programs in our state and its critical contributions to the state’s general fund,” Thomson said.

“Estoy emocionado de convertirme en el próximo Director de la Lotería de Arizona y motivado en seguir creciendo el impacto de la organización en nuestras comunidades, siguiendo con el excelente trabajo que realiza la agencia en el financiamiento de programas que son vitales para nuestro estado y sus contribuciones al fondo general del estado,” dijo Thomson.



More background on Alec Esteban Thomson:



Alec Esteban Thomson is Diversity + Public Service Marketing Director for LAVIDGE, a Phoenix-based advertising, public relations and digital marketing agency, where he helps clients develop innovative strategies to engage diverse communities and drive impact for public service organizations.



Thomson’s extensive background in public service and advocacy includes experience leading key policy and community engagement initiatives at the federal, state, and local levels in Arizona and across the country.

Most recently, Alec served as Director of Strategic Initiatives; Campaigns for the Office of Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey, in this role he led the state’s 2020 Census campaign as Executive Director of the Arizona Complete Count Committee, which supported the state in achieving its highest self-response rate in decades.

Alec is a fourth generation Arizonan, raised in the border community of Nogales. He is a proud Sun Devil, a Flinn-Brown Fellow, alumnus of Valle del Sol’s Hispanic Leadership Institute and a Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. Alec serves on the Board of Directors for Friends of Public Radio Arizona and State Forty Eight Foundation and volunteers with numerous community organizations.