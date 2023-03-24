Homicide: 4300 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:27 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, both victims were pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 21-year-old Jalen Dyer, of Southeast, DC and 20-year-old Tariq Richardson, of Temple Hills, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.