6th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ April 1st at Chicago State

Event co-hosted by NCRF and Kel Mitchell provides students with resources, expanded access and money for college!

We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful. ” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation is partnering with Actor/Comedian/Author Kel Mitchell to host the 6th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ Saturday, April 1st at Chicago State University’s Jones Convocation Center, 9501 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60628 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.This free event celebrates the rich heritage and NCRF’s long-time partnerships with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Attendees can meet with over 50 colleges, (including HBCUs and other colleges) and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are also welcome to stay for a complimentary Aftershow, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by NCRF Ambassador and Chicago-born, Kel Mitchell.At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the 6th Annual Chicago College Expo™ is also open to adult learners seeking higher education opportunities. Students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds are invited to attend. Parents are even encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help promote their early college planning.“We are the information and resource hub for inner city communities around the country. We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful. This includes adult learners, who had to put their educational goals on hold to have a family or work a job to survive. We know that education is a game changer,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.“Bringing the Black College Expo to Chicago, my hometown, is a special event I look forward to every year,” says Kel Mitchell. “The students may know me from TV, Good Burger, or as an author, but my upbringing in Chicago is what made all of that possible. I can’t wait to see what the students of Chi-Town are capable of accomplishing coming out of this year’s Expo. Let’s go Chicago family!”In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will be able to attend motivating and informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, The 411 for the Student Athlete and How to Start a Business. The expo also features two new seminars, All About E-Sports & Opportunities; and, The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.Powered by National College Resources Foundation, this year’s expo is sponsored by US Army ROTC, Toyota, Wells Fargo, Active Minds, and Foundation Clothing Co.There is no cost to attend but attendees are encouraged to register at www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100. For more information on sponsorship/partnership opportunities please visit info@ncrfoundation.org.About the Black College Expo™Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and lessen workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.About Kel MitchellBiographyKel Mitchell is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, youth pastor, and author hailing from Chicago, Illinois. Mitchell executive produced and appeared in the new iteration of the beloved Nickelodeon series All That, bringing him full circle to the original award-winning show that was his big break. All That was Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action series, with 171 episodes across ten seasons from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for several successful spin-offs, including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, The Nick Cannon Show, and the feature-length film Good Burger, all of which cemented Mitchell's impact on pop culture. After nearly 26 years, it was recently announced that Mitchell will revive his iconic role from the film Good Burger 2, slated to premiere in 2023. Additionally, Kel is the author of two books, “Blessed Mode,” and “Prank Day,” and as a youth pastor, Mitchell speaks to youth on a weekly basis across the country, encouraging them to love God and follow their dreams.Follow Kel Mitchell on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamkelmitchell Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamkelmitchell Official Website: https://www.kelmitchell.com

