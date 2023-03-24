Chris Barrington Foote* Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation for Exemplary Real Estate Service

Private Office Induction, Miami, FL

Barrington Foote* joins global real estate company’s exclusive group of professionals worldwide

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engel & Völkers today announced that Chris Barrington Foote PREC* has been officially inducted into the luxury real estate company’s Private Office network, successfully passing the company’s ultra-competitive vetting and nomination process for inclusion.

Barrington Foote is among an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide to be awarded with this distinction, which recognizes extraordinary business results supported by competency and providing the highest level of client service. Out of more than 16,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries worldwide, Barrington Foote is among less than 200 advisors selected to carry the title Private Office advisor in the Americas.

“Engel & Völkers attracts the best real estate professionals in each market we serve. As such, members of Private Office like Chris are truly exceptional advisors,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Our Private Office advisors are not just top producers—they unfailingly offer an incomparable experience for their clients.”

To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker, meet baseline criteria for transaction volume and show consistency in their high year-over-year production numbers. To assess their market expertise and notable service quality as real estate professionals, clients are also asked to comment on their service experience. Nominees are submitted to a selection committee in the Americas that decides which candidates meet all requirements.

Held at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Barrington Foote was formally inducted at Engel & Völkers’ invitation-only Private Office event on March 12, 2023, prior to the start of EVX, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.

As a Private Office advisor, Barrington Foote gains access to Private Office-specific marketing assets like evprivateoffice.com and choice opportunities catering to the brand’s global ultra-high net worth clients. Additionally, he is the preferred contact in his market for international referrals.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among the most respected and successful real estate professionals worldwide. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent the brand and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the industry. I look forward to connecting with others in the division and learning from their expertise.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 280 shop locations with more than 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in 32 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

