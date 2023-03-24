Submit Release
Constellation Software’s Perseus Group Enters into Agreement to Acquire U.S. Provider of Vertical Market Software

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Perseus operating group has entered into a binding commitment to acquire a U.S. based provider of vertical market software. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.

About Perseus
The Perseus operating group is an operating group of Constellation. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: https://www.csiperseus.com/ 

About Constellation
Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For more information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
jbaksh@csisoftware.com 
www.csisoftware.com 


