New Vehicle Investments Allowing Charlotte Limo Service, NC Provider to Better Serve Its Clients

A Step Above Limousine has long been known as one of Charlotte, North Carolina's premier luxury transportation services. A form of recognition that has been bestowed upon it due to the company's willingness to do whatever it takes to stay on top. The company's significant investment in new luxury vehicles is a great example of this.

A company representative, Anne Rubey, says, "It's no secret that to stay ahead of the competition in the luxury transportation business, you have to be willing not only to go above and beyond with the customer service that you offer, but you also have to be willing to spend money on high-end vehicles to get your clientele to the places and events that they want to go to. That's why we are pleased to announce that we have just made recent purchases that will nicely upgrade the vehicles for hire that we offer in several different rental classes."

Rubey went on to say that of course their new vehicle investments included several new high-end limo sedans. All of these feature such amenities as comfortable plush leather seating and quality surround sound systems if the customer wants more than just a quiet ride. Most also include captain's chairs, TVs, dark-tinted windows, and more. She mentioned this class of new luxury ride purchases includes such vehicles as Mercedes S560s, Black Cadillac Escalade ESVs, and Chrysler Stretch Limos.

It was also brought up by her that they made significant upgrades to their fleet of luxury vehicles that can accommodate larger groups who want to safely get to and from such functions as sporting events, concerts, corporate events, family gatherings, and bachelor & bachelorette parties and do it in style. Premier rides in this category include amazing 13-passenger Mercedes Benz Sprinter Limos. Vehicles that include every bell and whistle imaginable. There are also new Freightliner M2 35 Passenger Mini Buses which also include plush seating, TVs, incredible sound systems, and a host of other unique amenities.

Rubey also talked about how the company has expanded its fleet of beautiful and luxurious 56 Passenger Black MCI J4500 Motor Coaches. An effort that was undertaken to better accommodate larger groups with safe and comfortable transportation for all occasions.

Reviews of the black car luxury rides that A Step Above Limousine Services offers show that clients have taken notice of the newness of the company's vehicles. Emelia Davis stated, "I absolutely loved every bit of this car service. We were picked up promptly by our driver at 4 AM and taken to the airport. The driver was a real sweetheart, very pleasant, knowledgeable, informative, and helpful. At the airport, he helped us with our luggage, got us a trolley, and even loaded our luggage. Awesome driver and the vehicle was up to date. It was a fantastic, superbly positive experience and it could not have been any better! You guys rock and really take things ‘A Step Above'!"

Even those that rent A Step Above's larger luxury vehicles often leave glowing reviews which mention great things about the company's vehicles. Sadé Dope wrote, "Wow, Wow, Wow! What more can I say? This limousine service is the best I have experienced in Charlotte! I mean incomparable. Let's start with the vehicle selection. I reserved the Cadillac Mercedes Sprinter Van with the captain seats, and it was immaculate! The vehicle was so clean and smelled great. The black on black was sleek and professional-looking. My co-workers and I were super impressed. Our chauffeur was dressed well and was well-kept. He was also polite and professional. He treated us with the utmost respect, and I could not ask for anyone to be more courteous. I want to thank A Step Above Limousine for being better than I had imagined and making my travels easy and enjoyable."

Persons or groups in the Mecklenburg County area or who will be traveling there that would like to know about this company's limo service Charlotte NC can call A Step Above Limousine Service or visit the company website.

