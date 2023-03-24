Antimicrobial Coatings World Market Compendium 2023: Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Bode Well for Sector

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,014 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antimicrobial Coatings are defined as coatings that have undergone treatment with an antimicrobial agent and are further used for applying to surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew or algae. Hard surfaces or textiles are typically coated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), latex, polyurethane, ink, paint, lacquer, and powder coatings, among others, for innovative features.
Irrespective of the nature of such coatings, a majority of them can be vulnerable to bacterial, fungal, and algal growth, leading to musty fungal odors, staining, loss of inherent properties, and finally curtailed lifespan. The purpose of using antimicrobial coatings is to enhance the value and functionality of the finished products by limiting odors and stains. The application of these coatings has become quite common, owing to the benefits they provide and their demand has been mainly propelled by the Food & Beverages sector.
This world market compendium by the publisher analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings at a high level by coating type & sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
Coating Type
End-Use Industry
Geographic Region
This report provides estimates and forecasts for global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
