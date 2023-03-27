Green Our Planet Will Host the Largest Student-Run Farmers Market in the Nation on April 21 at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, April 21, Green Our Planet will host the largest student-run farmers market in the nation from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Green Our Planet and their efforts in making a difference in the lives of children and in the world.
Founded in 2013, Green Our Planet runs the largest school garden program in the United States working with more than 500 schools and impacting over 200,000 students. The garden program provides the ability for students to learn about nutrition, science, conservation and math through hands-on experience. The student-run farmers market will feature produce grown from 60 Clark County School District school gardens. Over 600 student farmers will be in attendance to sell their produce and crafts to the public with all proceeds returning to the schools to amplify and preserve the schools’ garden programs.
“This year is so special to us as we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Green Our Planet and the student-run farmers market,” said Ciara Byrne, CEO of Green Our Planet. “We are so grateful to be able to bring this market to the students and instructors who have worked endlessly on growing their produce, making their crafts and coordinating their efforts to set up and run their own farmers market businesses.”
The presenting sponsor of the 2023 Spring Farmers Market is the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation. The Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. team are proud supporters of the farmpreneur and school garden programs across the Clark County School District.
“We launched the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation with the goal of supporting organizations that are improving the lives of the residents of Southern Nevada,” explained Pilar Harris, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. “Our first focus has been working with organizations that are preventing food insecurity in Las Vegas. We love how Green Our Planet’s Farmpreneur program empowers students to become confident leaders and stronger advocates for their school gardens - it’s powerful.”
The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is also joining as the event’s harvester sponsor, continuing its commitment to supporting youth gardening and nutrition literacy programs across the country.
“The youth farmers market is just one of the many ways that Green Our Planet provides students with magical, hands-on learning that brings academics and nutrition education to life,” said Lyndsey Waugh Executive Director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “We look forward to welcoming the 600 plus students participating in this year’s event, and sharing in their market!”
Green Our Planet will host this event with support from Bank of Nevada, Clark County School District, Sprouts and United Way of Southern Nevada.
EVENT LOCATION: Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135.
For more information on the Green Our Planet’s giant student farmers market, please visit greenourplanet.org.
About Green Our Planet:
Green Our Planet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects students to the wonders of the universe through
indoor and outdoor school gardens. Green Our Planet’s garden programming increases academic
performance, heightens environmental conscientiousness, and fosters healthy eating habits in students
nationwide while alleviating food deserts where fresh produce is inaccessible. As one of the largest
school garden programs in the United States, Green Our Planet is cultivating a resilient future generation
of STEM leaders and conservationists, one seed at a time. For more information or to apply for a garden,
visit www.GreenOurPlanet.org
Fans can also keep up with the latest Green Our Planet news and events through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About The Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation:
The Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation was formed by Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., with the stated goal of contributing to 501(c)(3) organizations committed to improving the lives of the residents of Southern Nevada, in particular organizations seeking to alleviate hunger in our communities. The Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Through motorsport, the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation are together committed to having a lasting positive impact in the city where we race.
