Charis Winery & Distillery Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding on StartEngine

Maryland winery and distillery is seeking investors to expand across Mid-Atlantic region
CUMBERLAND, MARYLAND, USA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proud to be Allegany County's first winery, Charis Winery and distillery is a local favorite with an eye on expansion to deliver its cherished wine, spirits, and meads to the masses. In addition to their retail location in Cumberland’s Canal Place Shops and established retail presence in shops across Western Maryland, the company is currently shipping Direct To Customers in 35 of the 50 states.
Charis Winery Inc. produces a variety of grape wines such as Nebbiolo, Pinot Noir, Petit Verdot, Malbec and white wines like Pinot Grigio, Vidal Blanc, Pinot Blanc, etc. and fruit wines like Peach, Cranberry, Blueberry, Strawberry and more. Charis Wines are sold under the Charis and Crazy Monkey Wine brands.
Since 2012, Charis Winery & Distillery has built an established wine and spirits brand creating products as unique as the environs where their locally-sourced ingredients grow. Since opening its doors, the company has achieved year-over-year growth, and is now poised to expand, bringing a taste of the Maryland mountains to new markets.
Charis’ products encompass two of the fastest growing sectors in the alcoholic beverages market. According to reports, the global wine segment is growing at a CAGR of 9.39% and expected to reach over $362B in 2023. Meanwhile, trends indicate that the distilled spirits category has been gaining market share for the past 12 consecutive years, equating to an additional $98B opportunity in the U.S. alone.
The company has benefited from taking a steady approach to growth, and with ten years of experience in the industry, is well-positioned to scale. Support from investors will allow the company to increase production capacity, expand their distribution network, and meet existing demand for their popular products as well as new launches.
Curious investors are welcome to review this limited time investment opportunity.
