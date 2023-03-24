Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2023: Electron Beam Lithography Gains Traction and Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Focused Ion Beam Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ion Source; By Application; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global focused ion beam market size is expected to reach USD 1,555.91 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing deployment of focused ion beam systems across various applications in material science sector to enhance the discovery and development of new materials and effective methods for their study along with the exponential growth in the global research activities associated with material science around the world are key factors boosting the growth of the market.

Various market researchers and research institutes are focusing and making their efforts to innovate new and strong technologies and products to expand the range of products available in the market to solve a variety of issues related to failure analysis, biotechnology, and cell morphology.

For instance, in July 2022, TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING announced that it has provided the FA Production Systems Laboratory with an "AMBER X Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscope" to carry out various materials research projects. It offers a combination of the plasma FIB with ultra-high resolution field emission SEM for multi-scale material characterization.

The growing prevalence of ion beam lithography to develop integrated circuits through scanning focused ion beams across patterned surfaces, as it provides higher resolution patterning compared to X-ray, UV, and electron beam lithography is gaining high traction and providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Ion beam lithography is preferred over electron beam lithography due to its wide range of advantages like proximity effects, resist sensitivity, and backscattering, which is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market.

Focused Ion Beam Market Report Highlights

Ga+ liquid metal segment accounted for a significant global market share in 2022 due to its growing use in a wide range of applications such as sample preparation, IC repair, and modification.

Failure analysis segment is expected to register high growth during the anticipated period owing to the high adoption of failure analysis systems across material science applications.

Electronics & semiconductor segment dominated the market in 2022, which is mainly driven by a rapid surge in the demand for semiconductor devices and wide utilization of FIBs in computer chip repair.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow fastest at a CAGR over the projected period on account of the rapid increase in the prevalence of robots and manufacturing of ICs that requires FIB systems.

region is anticipated to grow fastest at a CAGR over the projected period on account of the rapid increase in the prevalence of robots and manufacturing of ICs that requires FIB systems. The global key market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZEISS International, Eurofins Scientific, Fabrics Incorporated, and Nanolab Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Focused Ion Beam Market Insights

5. Global Focused Ion Beam Market, by Ion Source

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Ga+ Liquid Metal

5.4. Gas Filed

5.5. Plasma

6. Global Focused Ion Beam Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Failure Analysis

6.4. Nanofabrication

6.5. Device Modification

6.6. Circuit Edit

6.7. Counterfeit Detection

7. Global Focused Ion Beam Market, by Vertical

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Electronics & Semiconductor

7.4. Industrial Science

7.5. Bioscience

7.6. Material Science

8. Global Focused Ion Beam Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ZEISS International

Hitachi Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING

Eurofins Scientific

A&D Company

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Raith GmbH

FOCUS GmbH

Ionoptika Limited

IC Failure Analysis Lab

Fabrics Incorporated

Applied Beams LLC

Evans Analytical Group LLC

Nanolab Technologies Inc.

Oxford Instruments.

