Nilssen’s Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Pork Product​​

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 24, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​



MADISON, Wis. – Nilssen's Market in Clear Lake, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a packaged pork product sold at local retailers. The recall includes:

Side Pork, sold frozen in 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages



The product was sold at Nilssen's Foods locations in Cumberland, Baldwin and Glenwood City. The Nilssen's Market label on the product does not bear an inspection legend.



This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan and was produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Larry Nilssen, Nilssen's Market, at (715) 263-2513.

USDA Recall Classifications



Class I​

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

