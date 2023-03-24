Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Steven Chenoweth, Ellen Donald, Rebecca Matthews, and Dr. Michele Morgan and the reappointment of Paul Kleponis to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice.

Steven Chenoweth

Chenoweth, of Amelia Island, is the Owner and Physical Therapist of Advance Rehabilitation Management Group, LLC. He is a current member of the Orthopedic and Sports section of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Florida Physical Therapy Association. Chenoweth earned his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Georgia State University.

Ellen Donald, PhD

Donald, of Alva, is an Assistant Professor for Florida Gulf Coast University. She currently serves as Florida’s representative on the Board of Directors of the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy. Donald earned her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Boston University, her master’s degree in adult education from Syracuse University, and her doctorate degree in educational measurement and research from the University of South Florida.

Rebecca Matthews

Matthews, of Tallahassee, is the Vice President of Automated Health Systems. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation and the Chief of Staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. She currently serves as Chair of the Florida Education Foundation. Matthews earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Florida State University.

Michele Morgan, PhD

Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, is the President of the Sarasota Campus of Keiser University. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Clinical Laboratory Personnel and the Sarasota and Manatee Chamber of Commerce. Morgan earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Maine and her doctorate degree in business administration from Argosy University.

Paul Kleponis

Kleponis, of Clermont, is a former Senior Physical Therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves and is a current member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Kleponis earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Boston University and his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Northwestern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###