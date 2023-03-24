GSM works with Be to deploy electric car and motorbikes service

VIETNAM, March 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup's Green-Smart-Mobility JSC (GSM) and Be Group JSC, a technology company, have signed a cooperative agreement to introduce electric cars and motorbikes to Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, GSM will assist Be Group's drivers in converting petrol vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) conveniently and easily. This new service aims to enhance the quality of service and optimise business efficiency for Be and its drivers.

In the project's first phase, GSM will partner with local VPBank to offer exclusive preferential policies for Be's drivers to purchase or rent VinFast's electric cars or electric motorbikes at attractive prices.

During the signing ceremony, both companies pledged to become pioneers in promoting a green revolution in the transport service industry in Việt Nam, in line with the growing trend in many countries.

GSM is the world's first multi-platform green transport rental and taxi service, aimed at promoting electrified mobility and advocating a green lifestyle.

The company is expected to provide the market with 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes made by VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vingroup. — VNS