Homicide: 4400 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:25 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene but no victim. Shortly after, officers responded to the 300 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Stephon Carroll, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.