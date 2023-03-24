The Stage Play ‘To Be More Like You’ Opens April 14th at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, CA

You don't want to miss this amazing show. The writers warn that even if you've seen it before, there are new scenes and music that have been added, you haven't truly seen it yet. This play is for perfect anyone because there is something for everyone.

The original production "To Be More Like You" debuted at the Lesher Center for the Arts in July 2022. Now, by popular demand, it's coming to San Jose, CA.

We Loved it, Loved it, Loved it. We believe that lives are going to be changed.” — Dasha Moore

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand this April 14th-16th, 2023 “To Be More Like You”, a faith-driven stage play that grips the heart, challenges the mind, and impacts the soul is coming to The Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, CA. The play, co-written by Shelene Huey-Booker, director of the awesome youth organization YUPPORG and writer, producer, director, and stand-up comedian Michelle "Chelle T" Turner, both Bay Area natives, is a dramedy that tackles the trials of life head on with wit, intellect, and revelation.This play explores the narrative of Joshua Sullivan, an impressionable young man, navigating through a modern world with a mindset that many would consider outdated and unrealistic. His story of faith rises above what his peers could ever ask or think, and leads him to operate with unimaginable patience, hope, and peace. His commitment to showing unconditional love to those around him alters the lives of his loved ones and strangers alike, in ways they could have never expected. Fusing together the musical elements of gospel, hip-hop, classical, and more, To Be More Like You is a family-friendly production that's sure to entertain, empower, and enlighten!The lives that were touched and changed were unimaginable and the reviews were a resounding yes for the first time run that claims an all original storyline, musical arrangements, and overall production.“We Loved it, Loved it, Loved it” said singer, songwriter, and recording artist Dasha Moore. “We believe that lives are going to be changed.” And don't worry, if you've seen it before, there are new songs and scenes added this time around that will truly blow your mind... again!Tickets can be purchased from Tobemorelikeyou.eventbrite.com , and the productions website at www.tobemorelikeyou.com . The show times are April 14th at 7PM, April 15th at 1PM and 6PM Pacific, and a matinee performance April 16th at 4PM Pacific.About the Writers:Shelene Huey-Booker, has been a pillar in the community for over 20 years, leading the organization YUPPORG, pouring into children through the performing arts, fine arts, public speaking, and sports. YUPPORG recently found their home location in San Jose, CA followed by a beautiful a beautiful ribbon cutting ceremony. She is also a powerhouse psalmist known for her angelic voice and dynamic runs, has been a force to be reckoned with for a very long time. Her previous work can be found in the feature film Freshman Year and on her phenomenal musical production Songs from the Altar, available on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.Michelle “Chelle T” Turner, owner of 2 Real Entertainment , is a prolific writer that has created and co-written several productions. Her works include the stage plays The Shawls, From Female to Woman to Lady, and the feature films Restored Me and It Just Got Real, both films available on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu Plus, and iTunes. She’s also a professional standup comedian that is well known in Northern CA and has traveled all over the country. Chelle T is the program director of Block to Block, a mentoring program working with youth currently incarcerated in Juvenile Hall.The hearts and minds of these two creatives have come together to deliver a right now message, that lands on the premise that love, and unity is the key to a life of peace and success for all human beings.

Take The Journey To Be More Like You