Dubai Travel Tourism Announces Collaboration with American Schools for Desert Safari in Dubai
Dubai, 25th March, 2023, Dubai Travel Tourism has announced a collaboration with American schools, a unique and unforgettable Desert Safari experienceDUBAI, DUBAY, UAE, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, 25th March, 2023, Dubai Travel Tourism has announced a successful collaboration with American schools this year, providing a unique and unforgettable Desert Safari Tour experience for students. As the premier tour operator for several American schools, Dubai Travel Tourism offers exciting activities such as dune bashing, camel riding, sandboarding, and quad biking, providing students with an opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture and experience the thrill of the desert.
The tour also features a traditional Bedouin-style campsite where students can enjoy delicious Arabic food, henna painting while watching a stunning sunset over the dunes. The experienced and knowledgeable tour guides provide informative commentary throughout the tour, ensuring that students leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation of Dubai's rich heritage.
Dubai Travel Tourism believes that experiential learning is essential for student development, and the Desert Safari Tour offers a unique opportunity for students to learn about the history, culture, and traditions of the UAE. The tour has received positive feedback from American schools and students who have participated, indicating a high level of satisfaction with the experience provided.
For those seeking an immersive cultural experience, exciting activities, stunning natural beauty, and professional tour guides, Dubai Travel Tourism's Desert Safari Tour is an ideal choice. From dune bashing to camel riding to henna painting, the tour has something for everyone. Contact Dubai Travel Tourism today to book your Desert Safari Tour and discover the beauty and adventure of Dubai's desert landscapes.
Incredible Advantages
The Desert Safari Trip provided by Dubai Travel Tourism has the following advantages:
• Immersive cultural experience: Through a variety of activities and a tour guide, students have the chance to learn about the history, culture, and customs of the UAE.
• Experiential learning: Giving students the chance to engage in the desert's distinctive activities directly provides them with an opportunity to learn outside of the traditional classroom setting.
• Adventure and excitement: The trip offers students an adrenaline-pumping experience with thrilling activities like dune bashing, sandboarding, quad biking, and camel riding.
• Natural beauty: The tour's stunning background is provided by the Dubai desert landscapes, which also provide breathtaking views of the stars and the setting sun.
• Inclusions: The trip includes a stop at a traditional Bedouin campsite where students can partake in traditional activities like henna tattooing, Arabic food, and traditional performances.
• Experienced and knowledgeable tour guides: These tour guides ensure that students have a better understanding and respect for Dubai's history by providing insightful commentary throughout the tour.
• Positive feedback: American schools and students who took part in the trip have given Dubai Travel Tourism positive feedback, showing a high level of satisfaction with the experience offered.
Choose the Best Travel Partner
For those seeking an unforgettable experience in the Dubai desert, Dubai Travel Tourism's Desert Safari Tour offers an immersive cultural experience, exciting activities, stunning natural beauty, and professional tour guides. The tour provides something for everyone, from dune bashing to camel riding to henna painting.
Dubai Travel Tourism promises exceptional service and the creation of memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to discover the beauty and adventure of Dubai's desert landscapes. Contact Dubai Travel Tourism today to book your Desert Safari Tour and experience the thrill and beauty of the Dubai desert with confidence.
