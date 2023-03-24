KnuckleBonz Releases Limited Edition Collectible Queen II Rock Iconz Statue Set

The new statue set from KnuckleBonz features Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing during their first US tour in 1974/1975. The tour was promoting the QUEEN II album and Sheer Heart Attack was just hitting the FM radio airwaves – marking the take off point for the band on its way to global rock stardom.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnuckleBonz®, the world-famous creators of high-end and hand-crafted collectibles for Music SuperFans, announced today with Bravado the production of the new Limited Edition Queen II Rock Iconz® Statue Set (Set of 4). Only 3,000 statues of each Queen band member will be crafted using a fine-arts process, making these highly collectible. Each statue is cast, painted, and numbered on the base with a certificate of authenticity - all by hand. Work created by KnuckleBonz is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management.

The collectible statue set includes Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing during their first US tour in support of the new "Sheer Heart Attack" album in 1974/1975. Sheer Heart Attack was the third studio album by the British rock band. It featured more pop-centric and conventional rock tracks and marked a step towards the "classic" Queen sound.

"This is the statue set I have wanted to create ever since we founded KnuckleBonz 20 years ago," said Tony Simerman, CEO & Founder of KnuckleBonz. "I was fortunate enough to see Queen during this era at the Kennedy Center in DC Feb of 75'. An amazing setting to see Queen as they began their ascent to become one of the greatest bands of all time."

Since 2003, KnuckleBonz has been developing iconic, high-quality limited edition collectible statues featuring the legends of rock music and the company is recognized worldwide for creating the Rock Iconz® music collectible series.

These limited-edition iconic collectibles are currently in production and pre-order is now available to reserve on a first-come basis at http://knucklebonz.com/product-category/queen/. The statues are scheduled to ship in Fall 2023 and can be purchased as a complete set of four, or are also available for purchase individually.

The Queen II Rock Iconz statues sell individually for $164 USD each, or for a limited time KnuckleBonz is offering a special pre-order price of 10% off the set of four only for $590.40 USD. After the pre-order price expires the set of four will be $656 USD. To pre-order, or for more news and updates, visit http://knucklebonz.com/product-category/queen/

About KnuckleBonz, Inc.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is recognized worldwide as the leading creators of high-end and hand-crafted collectibles that feature iconic moments in rock as well as music legends. Its commitment to fine craftsmanship is showcased in the artistry and detail of each hand-crafted statue created especially for the discerning collector of licensed properties. KnuckleBonz developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl® and On Tour™ collectible series, a series of limited-edition collectibles specifically created for rock music fans worldwide. KnuckleBonz products are available online at knucklebonz.com, as well as through international distribution and specialty retail.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: http://www.bravado.com

