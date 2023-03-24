Bella Farrugia Brows Launches DIY Eyebrow Lamination & Eyelash Lift Kits, Receiving Rave Reviews from Customers

Bella Farrugia Brows's DIY Eyebrow Lamination & Eyelash Lift Kits have received rave customer reviews. The Lash Lift Kit and Browlift Kit are easy to use, 100% natural and cruelty-free, and provide salon-worthy lashes and brows for nearly two months. Each kit includes all necessary tools and instructions for hassle-free application, and the water and makeup-friendly kits work flawlessly with all eyebrows.

Innovative beauty therapists at Bella Farrugia Brows’s DIY Eyebrow Lamination & Eyelash Lift Kits allow customers to achieve salon-worthy lashes and brows from their homes. These creative kits have received rave reviews from satisfied customers and sold out within three days of launching.

The Lash Lift Kit is perfect for anyone with short, straight lashes. It creates volume and length that never fails, leaving customers with beautifully long and lifted natural lashes for nearly two months. The lifting process is simple and takes only a few minutes, making it easy to carry out independently. The kit includes five applications, provides ten months of lift, and is 100% natural and cruelty-free. The safe and irritant-free lotions contain conditioning ingredients that ensure the lashes remain nourished and flake-free.

The Brow Lamination Kit, named Browlift, allows customers to create salon-worthy brows easily. The gentle formulas sculpt and set the brow hairs, covering any thin areas while creating a fuller, more defined brow. The strong and flexible hold lasts up to two months, allowing customers to wake up with naturally beautiful brows every morning without hassle. The kit includes five applications, provides ten months of lift, and is 100% natural and cruelty-free. The safe and irritant-free lotions contain hydrating ingredients that ensure the brows remain nourished and flake-free.

Each kit includes all the necessary tools and instructions to make the application process easy and hassle-free. The Lash Lift Kit includes five lift lotions, five fix lotions, five nourish lotions, ten lift pads (in five sizes), three lash combs, and an adhesive. The Brow Lamination Kit includes five lift lotions, five fix lotions, five nourish lotions, three brow combs (with two sides), bonds, five eyebrow wands, and ten micro applicators.

These innovative kits have received over 3000 5-star reviews from satisfied customers, who are impressed with the dramatic improvement in the look of their natural lashes and brows. With these kits, customers can achieve stunning lashes and brows for nearly a year without needing expensive extensions or daily use of mascara and curlers. The kits are water and makeup-friendly and work flawlessly with all eyebrows.

Bella Farrugia Brows is dedicated to providing its customers with the best products and services possible. These innovative DIY kits have quickly become a must-have for anyone looking to achieve stunning lashes and brows. Individuals can check the Bella Farrugia Brows website for more information or to purchase these kits.

Media Contact

Bella Farrugia Brows

Isabella Farrugia

Australia