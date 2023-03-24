Metropolitan to Refill Southern California's Largest Reservoir for First Time in Three Years

WHAT:

After three years of relying on stored reserves to meet Southern California water needs, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will hold a press conference as the agency begins refilling the region's largest reservoir, Diamond Valley Lake, with state supplies made available by this winter's storms. Metropolitan and state officials will share the various operational actions being taken to maximize the amount of water stored in reservoirs and groundwater basins depleted by drought, develop new local supplies and encourage efficient use of water across Southern California.