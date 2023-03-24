Metropolitan to Refill Southern California's Largest Reservoir for First Time in Three Years

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,381 in the last 365 days.
News conference at Diamond Valley Lake will share actions being taken to maximize the amount of water stored from winter storms
Metropolitan Water District of Southern California:
WHAT:
After three years of relying on stored reserves to meet Southern California water needs, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will hold a press conference as the agency begins refilling the region's largest reservoir, Diamond Valley Lake, with state supplies made available by this winter's storms. Metropolitan and state officials will share the various operational actions being taken to maximize the amount of water stored in reservoirs and groundwater basins depleted by drought, develop new local supplies and encourage efficient use of water across Southern California.
WHEN:
11 a.m., Monday, March 27
WHERE:
The Clayton A. Record, Jr. Viewpoint at the west end of Diamond Valley Lake, accessed via the Hiram W. Wadsworth Pumping Plant at 33752 Newport Rd., Winchester
PARTICIPANTS:
California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot; Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekahlil; Metropolitan board Vice Chair Heather Repenning; Metropolitan's manager of Water System Operations Mickey Chaudhuri; and Department of Water Resources Deputy Director of the California State Water Project Ted Craddock
VISUALS:
Dramatic views of water cascading from the top tier of DVL's inlet/outlet tower into the lake, which is about 60 percent of capacity, and features a "bathtub ring" highlighting lowered levels
BACKGROUND:
During dry years, Metropolitan relies heavily on its reserves in Diamond Valley Lake to provide water to Southern California. Without this 810,000 acre-foot reservoir, the impact of the drought on the region would have been far worse. Built in the late 1990s, DVL is owned and operated by Metropolitan Water District. In addition to being a vital source of drinking water, DVL offers fishing and boating and a wildflower trail. Adjacent to the lake is the Southwestern Riverside County Multi-Species Reserve, a 13,500-acre protected preserve that is home to many sensitive, endangered or threatened native California bird, animal and plant species.
