Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Secretary General of the CIS

24/03/2023

On March 24, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held talks with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev, who arrived in the Turkmen capital at the head of the CIS Observer Mission to participate in the assessment of the elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and members of local representative authorities, which will be held on March 26, 2023.

In frames of the discussion of the organizational aspects of election preparations, gratitude was expressed to the leadership of Turkmenistan for creating favorable conditions for the work of the Mission.

In this context, S.Lebedev highly appreciated the pre-election process, during which all stages of the election campaign are carried out in an open, constructive atmosphere, in accordance with national legislation and generally recognized legal norms.

In continuation of the conversation, the wide opportunities for effective interaction within the CIS were stated. In particular, the parties looked into the schedule of joint events, considered the agenda of meetings at the highest and high levels under the auspices of the CIS for this year.

An exchange of views took place on the construction of the city of Arkadag, designed to become the first model of a smart city in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the CIS Secretary General highly appreciated the importance of social and cultural facilities being built in the new city, emphasizing the practical combination of innovative technologies, modern environmental standards and innovative solutions to social problems.