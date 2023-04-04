Energia Medical Innovates to Help 23 Million Americans Who Suffer from Daily Pain

We want everyone to know that light therapy is effective at increasing circulation and is helpful for pain and a number of skin conditions.” — Rob Berman

AVON, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES , April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energia Medical has introduced a new line of light therapy equipment to assist the 23 million Americans who suffer from daily pain. They also plan to partner with hospitals and healthcare providers to make these therapy options available and accessible to more patients.

“Light therapy uses infrared and red or blue diodes to help relieve pain and increase circulation,” says Rob Berman, CEO of Energia Medical. “These devices come in a variety of sizes and shapes for different areas of the body, and they are available to the consumer market. But by working with healthcare providers, we can ensure that more people will be able to use light therapy even if they don't have a home unit.”

Berman added that the partnership will include wholesale discounts for healthcare providers and an educational push to help healthcare workers explain the benefits to their patients.

“We want everyone to know that light therapy is effective at increasing circulation and is helpful for pain and a number of skin conditions,” Berman adds. “ Unlike many medications, light therapy very rarely produces any side effects, so it is safe and effective for most patients.”

Berman adds that the light therapy devices are easy to use for patients and healthcare workers alike. “Our patent-pending technology has built-in controllers and an option to plug in an external controller. It can be used easily in many healthcare settings.”

