Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of DISH Network Corporation ("DISH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DISH) between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (3) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered DISH’s operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

