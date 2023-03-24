Submit Release
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Victory Nickel Inc. (NI)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 mars/March 2023) - The common shares of Victory Nickel Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on March 24, 2023.

Victory Nickel is currently suspended. See bulletin 2022-0504.

Les actions ordinaires de Victory Nickel Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 24 mars 2023.

Victory Nickel est actuellement suspendu. Voir bulletin 2022-0504.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 24 mars/March 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NI

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

