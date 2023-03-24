SLS and LABSA Market Value to Reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031; The Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) Segment Held 85.3% of Market Share

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,435 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Extensive utilization of surfactants in the manufacture of cleaning and personal care products is driving demand for sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA). These have become popular synthetic anionic surfactants in household cleaning applications owing to cost-effectiveness and environmental safety. The SLS and LABSA Industry was valued at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2021.
Increase in usage of LABSA as synthetic surfactant in the manufacture of detergent powders & cakes, liquid soaps, and industrial cleaning products has accelerated SLS and LABSA market development. LABSA is extensively utilized in household detergents, as it is biodegradable and environmental-friendly. LABSA finds applications in a range of anionic specialty formulations. As per TMR study, the LABSA segment is projected to account for the leading market share during the forecast period.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 4.3 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 6.5 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.3%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|395 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type, Function, End-use
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85313
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, Ask for a Custom Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85313
Competition Landscape
Key Points from TOC:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Key Facts and Figures
1.4. Trends Impacting Market
1.5. TMR's Growth Opportunity Wheel
4. Impact of Current Geopolitical Scenario on the Market
16. Competition Landscape
17. Primary Research: Key Insights
18. Appendix
TOC Continued……
Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures on the SLS and LABSA Market Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85313<ype=S
SLS and LABSA Market Segmentation
Type
Function
End-use
Regions Covered
Countries Covered
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com