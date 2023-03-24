Vein-X, FIDO2-based finger vein authentication, has overtaken the global market

Vein-X, the FIDO2 finger vein authentication system, leads the market in authentication speed, data capacity, and low-light dependability.

In November 2021, the South Korean security company eTunnel Inc (Vein-X) began developing the first FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online) solution to use finger vein authentication. The FIDO2 infrastructure adheres to an ISMS-P-compliant system architecture and is capable of RESTful exchanges of data. It's very secure, can be used in both offline and online contexts, and is therefore anticipated to be used wherever requiring identity verification.

FIDO2 is a safe authentication method that may be used as an alternative to usernames and passwords for online accounts. The FIDO Alliance established these universally accepted standards for user authentication after gathering over 300 companies from all over the world, including Google, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Trustkey, and BlackBerry.

Based on FIDO2, biometric authentication employs private/public key pairs to make it impossible for unauthorized users to access a system, even if a terminal device is lost or stolen.

Finger vein authentication eliminates the potential for data tampering or duplication by evaluating and comparing 3D blood flow patterns of the fingertips in a completely covert manner.

As a safeguard against the ever-increasing number of cyberattacks and data breaches, biometric authentication methods are gaining traction in countries all over the world. Japanese regulation now requires biometric verification for all online payments, while South Korean financial regulators and institutions are pushing for its mandatory usage.

Due to its low replication risk, high user acceptance, and straightforward implementation, finger vein authentication is regarded as superior to other biometric authentication methods like fingerprint scanning, iris scanning, and face recognition. Due to its fast authentication speed, compact data capacity, and reliability even in low-light circumstances (below 20,000 Lux, -20°C60°C), eTunnel Inc.'s (Vein-X) finger identification technology is now dominating the market.

"In addition to merging our own finger vein authentication technology with FIDO2, we are researching and developing a next-generation authentication technique that directly employs the vein recognition result value in the pair of private and public keys utilized by FIDO2," stated WooYeol Cho, the CEO of eTunnel and added, "We are also working on an ultra-thin module in the form of a film to replace the authenticator, so that when it is placed on mobile phones, laptops, and tablets in the future, anybody may easily utilize the finger vein authentication technique everywhere anytime in their daily life."

Since FIDO2 is one of the most secure and convenient identity authentication systems, it is currently being used in many various environments. Utilized in a variety of contexts including login protection, access control, financial transactions, and more, it is widely regarded as the gold standard for identity verification in the Web 3.0 era.

