Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7346 - Architect of the Capitol

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7346, Architect of the Capitol, Library Buildings and Grounds Jurisdiction

Construction and operation of an emergency generator set at the Thomas Jefferson Building

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue an air quality permit (No. 7346) to the Architect of the Capitol, Library Buildings and Grounds Jurisdiction, to construct and operate an emergency generator set powered by a 449 kWm diesel-fired engine at the Thomas Jefferson Building, located at 10 First Street SE, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is James Styers, Environmental Engineer, at 202 302-2017. The applicant’s mailing address is the James Madison Memorial Building, LMG-49, Washington DC 20515.

The estimated maximum emissions from the emergency generator set, assuming 500 hours per year of operation, are as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions Pollutant (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.04 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.002 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 1.44 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.11 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.17

The proposed permitted emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator set, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 24, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.