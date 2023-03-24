Nub TV a new show mixing UFOs, The Paranormal and new music now streaming on Tubi

Nub TV is like Waynes World meets the X Files and is now streaming on Tubi. Guests include Uri Geller & Nick Pope from Ancient Aliens.
It's like Waynes World Meets The X Files!”
— Mark Christopher Lee
ST ALBANS, UK, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nub TV is mad mix of UFOs and the paranormal and the best new music.
It's like Waynes World meets The X Files! Each episode explores the world of the paranormal with special guests including Nick Pope (ex UK governments head of UFO investigations), Seth Shostak (from Ancient Aliens) & spoon bending psychic Uri Geller who talks about John Lennon's Ufo experiences! Other guests include Jeremy Corbell who talks about ex Area 51 employee Bob Lazar who claims to have reverse engineered flying saucers. The show is presented by Mark Christopher Lee who is frontman of indie band the pocket gods, and Guy Thompson from the band The Boy From Space.
They try to contact the recently deceased Queen of England on a ouija board and they even have an encounter with the real life men in black who at one point manage to shutdown the show and take them off air!
The show features the best new indie sounds from the US and Uk including Kick Pistol, Determinated, The Low Countries, bicycle and Kill The Giants.
The show also delves into the supposed death of Crop Circles as well The Montauk Project which is said to have inspired hit Netflix show Stranger Things! It’s weird, wonderful and slightly ramshackle a bit like a 1990’s MTV style show. It goes all the way to eleven!!
The I newspaper said:
“It’s a bizarre mix of the paranormal and music.” " pushing the boundaries of the paranormal."
The show ’s first 2 series gained rave reviews and are now available online on the Tubi network in the US and Canada.
Nub TV are also launching the world’s first 24/7 paranormal online channel available via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku & X Box in April 2023!
