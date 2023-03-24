NEWS

West Carroll Man Arrested for Felony Theft in Morehouse Parish

March 22, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – On March 21, 2023, a West Carroll Parish man was arrested by inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. The arrest was a result of an arrest warrant from Morehouse Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

Forty-four-year-old Joseph Ryan Elliott, of Oak Grove, La., was arrested in Madison Parish on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. An investigation by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Elliott allegedly received over 1,207 bushels of #1 yellow soybeans from a producer in October of 2022 for the purpose of transporting them to a grain elevator in Morehouse Parish. Upon arrival at the grain elevator, Elliott allegedly sold the soybeans in his name and retained the funds of the sale. Currently, Elliott is booked in the Morehouse Parish jail pending bond.

“In addition to investigating livestock theft, the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission is also responsible for investigating all other agricultural crimes in Louisiana, including theft of farm equipment, or, in this case, crops,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Livestock Brand officers are commissioned by the Louisiana State Police to perform their duties. As such, they’re an important part of the process in making sure perpetrators of agricultural theft are held responsible for their crimes.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture as well as sheriffs’ departments in both West Carroll and Madison parishes.

All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

