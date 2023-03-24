Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea March 27-31. While there, she will hold talks with government counterparts, community groups, human rights leaders, academia, donor partners, multilateral organizations, and civil society representatives on opportunities to expand our collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Canberra, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will meet with Australian government officials and scholars to discuss our shared vision for a stable, secure, resilient, free, and open Indo-Pacific.

Her meetings in Papua New Guinea will focus on implementation of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability as we work with government partners and through local organizations to ensure the sustainability and impact of joint efforts. This includes fostering the full, safe, and meaningful participation of women in all sectors of society, the economy, and political life.

