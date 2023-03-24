Lane closures in the northbound lanes of U.S. 218 just south of the Iowa 27 interchange in Black Hawk County begin on Monday, April 3

Posted on: March 24, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – Motorists traveling in the northbound lanes on U.S. 218 just 0.6 miles south of the Iowa 27 interchange in Black Hawk County need to be aware of a pavement replacement project that begins on Monday, April 3 until early November, weather permitting.

Single lanes will remain open for drivers on U.S. 218 and Iowa 57 as work is completed in stages. Changeable message signs will be in place to notify motorists of closures and traffic pattern changes, but drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Drivers will follow a marked detour route using Airline Highway, Leversee Road, and Lone Tree Road while the ramp from Airline Boulevard to northbound U.S. 218 is closed. The Iowa 27 to westbound Iowa 57 loop ramp will be closed for part of the project so drivers will travel on a marked detour route using U.S. 218 and the U.S. 218/Lone Tree Road interchange ramps. Drivers on U.S. 218 wanting to exit on southbound Iowa 27 will travel on a detour route using U.S. 218 and the U.S. 218/Lone Tree Road interchange ramps.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us