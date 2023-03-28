Acelab Hires Executive Chairman to Scale Platform for Architects

Former Revit CEO Dave Lemont joins Acelab during time of rapid growth; more than 4,500 architecture firms are using Acelab for making informed product decisions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acelab, the single source destination for product selection in the building industry, today announced that Dave Lemont has joined the company as executive chairman.

Dave Lemont brings to Acelab more than three decades of experience in scaling software companies across industries, having held five CEO roles and 10 board member positions. Previously, Lemont served as the CEO of Revit. Under his leadership, Revit became the most widely-used building information modeling platform and was acquired by Autodesk. Lemont has also held numerous leadership roles at some of the world’s most successful B2B software companies. He was CEO at Kuebix, a leading transportation management system purchased by Trimble in 2020, and CEO of Currensee, a foreign exchange software that was acquired by one of the largest FX brokers in the world.

“I was quite fortunate to have spent five years with our amazing team of architects and technologists at Revit and then worked at Autodesk for another year after our acquisition,” said Lemont. “I am passionate about how blending technology and design can empower architects to create a better, more sustainable built environment for our communities. I joined Acelab because, just as Revit was fortunate to change an industry for the way buildings are designed, Acelab will influence how millions of design professionals automate one of the most tedious yet critical tasks: product research and specification.”

Lemont is joining Acelab during a time of significant growth for the company. Acelab’s platform is currently being used by over 4,500 architecture practices around the country, including well-known firms such as AECOM, Gensler and SOM. Acelab’s product database has also grown to over 39,000 products across categories such as windows, doors, cladding, roofing and insulation.

“Architects spend countless hours on Google searches, navigating manufacturer websites, and keeping track of this information in stickies and spreadsheets,” said Vardhan Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Acelab. “As a team of architects, we've built a platform that helps architects discover, compare and collaborate on product specs all in one place — saving valuable design time and maximizing project success. We’re thrilled to have Dave join Acelab as the company enters its next phase of expansion.”

To learn more about Acelab, visit www.acelabusa.com.

About Acelab

Acelab is the single source product discovery and selection platform for architects. Acelab democratizes access to building products’ data, enabling architects to select from thousands of options and make informed decisions. Acelab is backed by prestigious venture funds, including Pillar VC, Alpaca, Draper Associates, Transcend Partners, and MIT’s MET Fund. To learn more and sign up for free, visit www.acelabusa.com