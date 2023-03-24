Submit Release
Income Financial Trust Financial Results to December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2022 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.


