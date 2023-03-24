UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Oshkosh, Wis.

OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Oshkosh, Wis. that occurred in the early morning of Friday, March 17, 2023.

During the early morning of Friday, March 17, 2023, officers from Oshkosh Police Department were following up on a threats complaint on the 500 block of N. Main Street in Oshkosh, Wis. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located the involved subject in a vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the subject drove at law enforcement and one officer discharged their weapon, striking the subject. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the subject was taken to a local hospital.

The subject has been discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for a parole violation warrant issued previous to this event. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave. Due to victim rights obligations, names of the involved officers and the subject are not being released.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.