Asia Pacific On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Report 2023: Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market is expected to grow from US$ 33.99 million in 2022 to US$ 83.93 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Focus on Candidate Experience and Employee Engagement is Driving the Asia Pacific On-demand Staffing Platform Market

Finding the right candidate with relevant experience and employee engagement is a pressing priority. On these lines, on-demand staffing platforms serve the purpose of helping employers significantly reduce the search-to-hire process through predictive analytics that measures and anticipates productivity, apart from matching the right candidates.

The selected temporary staff and teams are later outsourced to meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule on an as-needed basis.

Moreover, due to tremendous growth in a remote or hybrid work environment, there is increased adoption of on-demand staffing platforms that enable secured and flexible online assessment tools for evaluating candidates' skills. In addition, flexibility, and creative ways for hiring candidates has improved their experience, thereby catalyzing the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms and driving its market expansion.

Asia Pacific On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Overview

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Pacific witnessed a decline in employment rates. There is a significant gap between the number of qualified workers and the available jobs across the region, which is expected to increase in the coming years. According to a report from the International Labor Organisation, the region is recovering from the loss of over 57 million jobs in 2020 and is expected to decline till 2023. However, the region still lacks 22 million jobs in 2022, a jobs gap of 1.1%, and the number is projected to increase to 1.4% in 2023. Furthermore, agriculture, forestry & fishing, and manufacturing sectors are the three largest sectors in terms of employment.

Also, the wholesale & retail trade industries together account for approximately 60% of the region's 1.9 billion workforces. However, the on-demand staffing platform startups in Asia Pacific experienced several challenges, mainly in terms of cultural changes in the office environment, prequalifying blue-collar workers, and forming a business partnership with recruitment agencies.

In addition, in Indonesia, the government has eased labor laws to permit rapid temporary hiring, which has accelerated the adoption of on-demand staff hiring platform in the country.

In October 2022, PERSOL, one of the largest HR service providers in Asia Pacific, acquired Workmate, Singapore's fastest-growing on-demand staffing platform. The acquisition aims to accelerate the advancement of Workmate's on-demand workforce solutions across the region. Thus, the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms across the region is propelling the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market growth.

Asia Pacific On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into deployment, enterprise size, and country.

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In 2022, the cloud segment registered a larger share in the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market.

on-demand staffing platform market. Based on enterprise size, the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises segment registered a larger share in the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market.

on-demand staffing platform market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises segment registered a larger share in the on-demand staffing platform market. Based on country, the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia Pacific . In 2022, China segment registered the largest share in the Asia Pacific on-demand staffing platform market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management

Temporary Employee Recruitment to Meet Organization Needs

Focus on Candidate Experience and Employee Engagement

Market Restraints

Misconceptions About On-Demand Employment

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

Future Trends

Increase in Contingent Workers

Flexibility in Working Environment

Automation in Hiring Process

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. APAC On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Landscape

5. APAC On-Demand Staffing Platform Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. On-Demand Staffing Platform Market - APAC Market Analysis

7. APAC On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Analysis - By Deployment

8. APAC On-Demand Staffing Platform Market - By Enterprises Size

9. APAC On-Demand Staffing Platform Market - Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hire an Esquire Inc

Snagajob.com Inc

Traba Inc

Ubeya Technologies Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2jg8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets