Three Attorneys from The Heller Law Firm Earn Legal Elite Honors

CANTON, Ga., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trial lawyers Jeff Heller, Kameron Keene, and Alejandra Mejia were recognized for their work on behalf of clients in the most recent edition of Georgia Trend Magazine's Legal Elite.

The honor is one of the most respected in the profession because it is based entirely on the voting of attorneys in the state of Georgia who are familiar with the work of the trio of experienced counselors.

Heller, who founded his law firm in 2001, believes the honor is a testament to his firm's willingness to take cases as far as necessary to obtain fairness and justice for clients. "Both our lawyers and staff bring a commitment to excellence in the practice of law each and every day," said Heller. "We all recognize that it's a privilege to do what we do, and also that our clients deserve the best work in the industry to resolve their legal matters."

This is not the first professional recognition for Heller, who has made the Legal Elite list every year since 2012. He has also been named to the list of Georgia Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters, which recognizes only 5% of the practicing Bar, and holds a perfect 10/10 rating from Avvo, one of the industry's most respected evaluation organizations.

Keene and Mejia have also continued their work as two of the premier litigators in northwest Georgia, a progression that Heller said he hears about regularly from clients as well as other attorneys. "Both Kam and Ale have exceptional courtroom knowledge and presence, which allows them to successfully resolve many issues before they enter that stage," said Heller. "It's great to see their hard work benefit not only our clients but the entire practicing Bar in this part of the state."

