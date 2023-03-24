Frome Has Taken A Unique Approach To Art With The Perfect Gifts For Movie Lovers

The creators of Frome have taken individual frames from movies such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back to make incredible art pieces for fans of these movies. With canvases and phone cases to choose from, Frome has perfectly blended the two art forms of canvases and films.

Movie fans are always looking for new ways to commemorate their favorite films. From posters to signed photographs, they’ll take anything they can find that reminds them of those movies that meant so much to them. Finding something completely different and meaningful for that person can be a challenging task.

Frome understands the passion so many people have for movies. That is why they created their Frome art pieces. By combining the words “from” and “frame,” they made their name as this art is based upon the frame-by-frame pictures and paintings from movies.

What a Frome art piece provides

Frome was founded to combine beautiful colors with the founders’ love for film. Each canvas is a unique art piece with hundreds of stripes in different colors. Every stripe represents an individual frame in a given movie, from start to finish. Colors are chosen based on the averages in each frame. The purpose of each piece is to show how color makes a movie beautiful.

Whether purchased as a canvas to hang in one’s home or as a stunning phone case, these works of art make the ideal gift for anyone with love for movies.

The different pieces Frome has available

With over 1300 movie Fromes, finding one’s favorite movie is guaranteed. Classics like The Princess Bride and Shawshank Redemption provide lovely décor in any home. Lord of the Rings fans can find their favorite in the original trilogy, and Star Wars fans have a whole array of movies to choose from.

Cult favorites like The Fifth Element create distinct color palates, and each Harry Potter film offers a different, yet equally beautiful, piece.

It isn’t just traditional films either. Frome has an entire section dedicated to music videos. From Queen to Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran to Nirvana, over 500 options include just about every genre of music.

Each canvas comes in multiple size options, as well as types of canvas such as framed or Buff’s. In addition to canvases, one can also get their favorite movie or music video as a phone case. Cases are available for numerous iPhone and Android models to ensure anyone can find the perfect case for both their interests and their phone type.

Each piece would look amazing on its own, or one could purchase the entire set from their favorite series or artist to truly display the art.

Conclusion

Frome has taken an incredibly innovative approach to celebrate multiple types of art in a single beautiful piece. Each piece is guaranteed to thrill movie and music fans as their favorite films are celebrated and portrayed in a new and creative format.

Media Contact

Frome

Jaden

United States