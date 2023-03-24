Submit Release
Chicfully Yours to host a Women's Empowerment Brunch and Networking Event

May 21, 2023 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at the Walkersville social hall

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) March 24, 2023

Chicfully Yours, a provider of event planning and design to the hospitality industry, will be hosting a Women's Empowerment Brunch and Networking Event on May 21, 2023 at the Walkersville social hall.

DETAILS OF THE WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT BRUNCH

The aim of the event is to celebrate and elevate women in a sophisticated and graceful manner by nourishing their minds, bodies, and souls in an elegant yet upbeat setting. The event will take place in a formal dining setting, with a full-course brunch. Three female guest speakers will share their stories and their expertise regarding self-help and motivation. There will be giveaways and other entertainment, and guests will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful networking during the last hour of the event.

The main goal of the brunch is that, at the conclusion, most if not all the ladies will be enlightened about the power that lies within themselves. We want women to gain the understanding that no matter what their circumstance, they can implement change. And that through mindfulness they can reach new heights within themselves, and within any relationship; whether it be at home, at work, or anywhere they might have an established interpersonal relationship.

Often women feel as if they must settle because of their place in society. As a result, they operate under distress believing that this is their fate. As a woman who have been able to overcome this belief, I understand how important it is for women to rise above this mindset. Understanding her worth gives rise to women who are more fulfilled. It facilitates clarity and fosters the ability for a woman to reach her full potential or as the psychologist Maslow puts it to reach self-actualization.

Chicfully Yours is a Frederick, Maryland based company that provides event planning services to private individuals as well as organizations. Since 2023, Chicfully Yours has consistently provided high quality event planning services with seamless execution. Chicfully Yours is a woman owned business and the company is privately owned. For more information on Chicfully Yours LLC, please call 240-432-4705 or visit http://www.chicfullyyours.com.

